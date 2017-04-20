Headley went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer against the White Sox on Wednesday.

Moved up to the second spot in the order, he didn't exactly play the part of an on-base machine, but Headley kept his hot start to the season going even though his average dropped under .400 to .396. We've seen Headley get hot like this before, but his mediocre overall track record and tendency to get banged up mean there's no reason to think he's having an age-33 breakout.