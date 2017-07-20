Yankees' Chase Headley: Set to see most starts at first base
Manager Joe Girardi said Wednesday that Headley will receive a "crash course" at first base and likely see most of his starts at the position following the acquisition of Todd Frazier earlier this week, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Frazier, who made an appearance as a pinch hitter Wednesday against the Twins in his Yankees debut, is expected to enter the starting nine at third base for Thursday's series opener against the Twins. Though Frazier has experience at both corner spots, he's more comfortable playing third base, so Headley will move over to the other side of the infield to accommodate the new pickup. Frazier figures to serve in everyday role at the hot corner, so look for the switch-hitting Headley to occupy the strong side of a platoon at first base with the right-handed Garrett Cooper.
More News
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Could see time at first base•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Gets night off for Game 2•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Doubles in loss Friday•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Collects three hits in win•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....