Yankees' Chase Headley: Stays hot with multi-hit showing
Headley went 2-for-4 with two runs during Wednesday's 8-4 win over Tampa Bay.
It was the fifth multi-hit outing of the season for the veteran, and he's now up to nine runs, two home runs, three RBI and a .393/.485/.643 slash line. The hot start should have your attention, but third base is a deep position, and Headley hasn't had a strong fantasy campaign since his career year in 2012.
