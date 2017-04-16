Yankees' Chris Carter: Absent from lineup Sunday

Carter is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Yankees will go with the left-handed Jacoby Ellsbury at designated hitter against righty Adam Wainwright for Sunday's series finale. Carter is slashing .182/.240/.273 with no home runs through his first 22 at-bats of the season. He'll have a chance to draw back into the lineup Monday against southpaw Derek Holland.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories