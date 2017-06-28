Yankees' Chris Carter: Accepts outright assignment to Triple-A
Carter was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.
It's been quite the fall for Carter, who went from hitting 41 home runs with the Brewers in 2016 to going unclaimed off waivers less than a year later. The first baseman is still capable of supplying power, but his climbing strikeout rate (a career-high 37 percent this season) and lack of defensive utility make him an unappealing bench bat for many teams, at least while he's owed $3 million in 2017. He'll need to curb the strikeouts and provide home-run production on a more regular basis in order to earn another look from the Yankees.
