Yankees' Chris Carter: Called back up

Carter is back with the Yankees on Thursday, MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reports.

Carter was recently designated for assignment, but with the Yankees losing players seemingly every other day to the DL, the first baseman returns to the team in Chicago prior to the series finale. He is not in the lineup but Carter is on the active roster and could see time back at first in the coming days, but will likely serve as the backup to Austin Romine when he isn't filling in behind the plate.