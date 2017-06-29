Yankees' Chris Carter: Called back up
Carter is back with the Yankees on Thursday, MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reports.
Carter was recently designated for assignment, but with the Yankees losing players seemingly every other day to the DL, the first baseman returns to the team in Chicago prior to the series finale. He is not in the lineup but Carter is on the active roster and could see time back at first in the coming days, but will likely serve as the backup to Austin Romine when he isn't filling in behind the plate.
More News
-
Yankees' Chris Carter: Accepts outright assignment to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Chris Carter: Designated for assignment•
-
Yankees' Chris Carter: Dropped from lineup Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Chris Carter: Blasts sixth homer Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Chris Carter: Hits solo shot Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Chris Carter: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...