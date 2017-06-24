Yankees' Chris Carter: Designated for assignment

Carter was designated for assignment following Friday's game against the Rangers.

Carter went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his final game to bring his batting line to a brutal .204/.286/.383. The pop he provides just hasn't been enough to offset his lack of contact ability. The Yankees will call up Tyler Austin to replace Carter before Saturday's game.

