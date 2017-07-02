Yankees' Chris Carter: Draws third straight start
Carter will start at first base and bat seventh Sunday against the Astros, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Though Carter was designated for assignment just over a week ago, a rash of injuries thinned the Yankees' depth at first base and resulted in the veteran receiving the call back to the big club Thursday. It looks like he'll serve as the primary option at first base through the All-Star break, as Sunday will mark his third start in a row. Carter is batting .206/.284/.383 on the season and will need to show renewed power before fantasy players outside of deeper formats can keep him in the lineup with confidence.
