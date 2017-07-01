Yankees' Chris Carter: Productive return Friday

Carter went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 13-4 win over the Astros.

His exile from the Yankees lasted all of about a week after Tyler Austin (hamstring) and Matt Holliday (illness) hit the DL, leaving the team scrambling for options at first base. Carter was hitting ninth Friday, however, and despite his strong performance in a blowout he still has a weak .209 batting average, .679 OPS and 72 strikeouts in 58 games on the year.