Yankees' Chris Carter: Productive return Friday
Carter went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 13-4 win over the Astros.
His exile from the Yankees lasted all of about a week after Tyler Austin (hamstring) and Matt Holliday (illness) hit the DL, leaving the team scrambling for options at first base. Carter was hitting ninth Friday, however, and despite his strong performance in a blowout he still has a weak .209 batting average, .679 OPS and 72 strikeouts in 58 games on the year.
More News
-
Yankees' Chris Carter: Called back up•
-
Yankees' Chris Carter: Accepts outright assignment to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Chris Carter: Designated for assignment•
-
Yankees' Chris Carter: Dropped from lineup Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Chris Carter: Blasts sixth homer Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Chris Carter: Hits solo shot Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...