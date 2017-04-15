Yankees' Chris Carter: Receives unexpected start

Carter is slotted in the third spot as the designated hitter for Saturday's matinee against the Cardinals, Brandon Kuty of The Star-Ledger reports.

Carter receives the spot start in place of an ailing Matt Holiday (back). The 30-year-old slugger is hitting .176/.250/.294 to begin the season, stats he will need to improve upon if he desires to see more regular playing time.

