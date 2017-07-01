Yankees' Clint Frazier: Called up from Triple-A
Frazier was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.
The Yankees have made a slew of notable promotions over the past few days, but Frazier is the big prize. He is capable of playing all three outfield spots and brings an intriguing combination of power and speed to the table. Frazier hit .257/.345/.474 with 12 home runs, nine steals (on 11 attempts) and a respectable 68:37 K:BB in 319 Triple-A plate appearances. His batting average was suppressed a little by an unlucky .291 BABIP, and he has the potential to be a five-category contributor long term. Look for him to play five or six days per week while Aaron Hicks (oblique) is on the disabled list. If Frazier finds initial success, he will likely remain in the lineup even when Hicks is activated.
