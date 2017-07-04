Frazier will make his fourth consecutive start Tuesday against the Blue Jays. He'll play right field and bat ninth.

The Yankees didn't call up their top prospect to rot on the bench, so expect Frazier to continue seeing regular at-bats so long as he sticks with the big club. Though injuries to the likes of Aaron Hicks (oblique) and Matt Holliday (illness) and more indirectly, Starlin Castro (hamstring) and Tyler Austin (hamstring), helped open up a spot with the Yankees for Frazier, the 22-year-old could stay in the majors throughout the second half if his performance warrants it. With a pair of extra base hits through his first three games, Frazier hasn't looked out of place yet.