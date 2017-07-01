Frazier will likely be called up to the majors on Saturday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Nothing is official as of yet, but it looks like the Yankees will be adding their top prospect to replace the injured Dustin Fowler. He was struggling a bit to end the month of June, but Frazier still owns a .257/.345/.474 batting line with 33 extra-base hits over 73 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. At just 22 years old, Frazier still has significant room to grow, and his power production is already enticing. Once the roster move is officially made, be ready to pounce on the waiver wire.