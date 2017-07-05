Frazier is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Manager Joe Girardi will open up lineup spots for both of his catchers, Austin Romine and Gary Sanchez (who will serve as the DH), so Frazier will head to the bench for the first time since receiving the call to the big leagues. Frazier made a splash in his debut with a home run and a double, but he's failed to record a hit in nine at-bats while starting the past three contests. Frazier should stick around with the big club through at the least the All-Star break, but if he fails to heat up over the next few games, his odds of getting demoted back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will increase.