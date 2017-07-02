Yankees' Clint Frazier: Powers up in debut
Frazier went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored during Saturday's loss to Houston.
Frazier posted a .256/.344/.473 slash line with 12 homers and nine stolen bases through 74 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before being promoted for his major-league debut Saturday. His power-speed profile projects to translate to the highest level, and he should see semi-regular playing time for the immediate future.
