Yankees' Clint Frazier: Scuffling of late at Triple-A
Frazier, 22, is hitting just .194 with eight strikeouts over his last 10 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Frazier's stats are still respectable overall, as he is hitting .250/.340/.473 with 12 home runs, 41 RBI and nine steals. Strikeouts remain a concern, though, as he has fanned 66 times through 70 games. With Jacoby Ellsbury back healthy and Triple-A teammate Dustin Fowler also worthy of a call-up, Frazier will almost certainly spend most of this season in the minors.
More News
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Starting to heat up in minors•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Mediocre start to season at Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Sent to minors camp•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Will attend Yankees camp•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Activated from 7-day DL•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Could return Monday•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....