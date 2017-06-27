Frazier, 22, is hitting just .194 with eight strikeouts over his last 10 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Frazier's stats are still respectable overall, as he is hitting .250/.340/.473 with 12 home runs, 41 RBI and nine steals. Strikeouts remain a concern, though, as he has fanned 66 times through 70 games. With Jacoby Ellsbury back healthy and Triple-A teammate Dustin Fowler also worthy of a call-up, Frazier will almost certainly spend most of this season in the minors.

