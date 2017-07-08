Yankees' Clint Frazier: Smashes another home run
Frazier went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run, and four RBI on Saturday against the Brewers.
Frazier blasted his second homer of the year to earn a walkoff victory for the Yankees. He's left the yard in back-to-back contests, and the top prospect is giving the Yankees staff reason for optimism that he can help the club while the team deals with multiple injuries.
