Frazier went 3-for-4 with a triple, a homer and four RBI Saturday against the Brewers.

Frazier blasted his second homer of the year to earn a walk-off victory for the Yankees. He's left the yard in back-to-back contests, and the top prospect is giving the Yankees staff reason for optimism that he can help the club while the team deals with multiple injuries.

