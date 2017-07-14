Play

Frazier is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the Red Sox.

Frazier is coming off a huge series prior to the All-Star break, in which he went 5-for-11 with two home runs and six RBI against Milwaukee, but will ride the pine to begin the second half of the season. Brett Gardner, Jacoby Ellsbury, and Aaron Judge will patrol the outfield.

