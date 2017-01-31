Frazier will attend the Yankees spring training as a non-roster invitee.

The current expectation for Frazier is that he'll work his way up to the majors in 2017, possibly in the first half of the season. Frazier has shown considerable upside at the plate, particularly in terms of power, but has repeatedly struggled with strikeouts. Because of this, he'll have to prove capable of hitting at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before making his debut in the show. Across 25 games with New York's Triple-A affiliate in 2016, Frazier hit just .228 and posted a 28.6 percent K-rate.