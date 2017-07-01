Yankees' Clint Frazier: Will make major-league debut Saturday
Frazier will make his big-league debut against the Astros in right field Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The top prospect will start his major-league career in the ninth spot of the order against Francis Martes and the league-leading Astros. Frazier was swinging the bat well at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, hitting .257/.345/.474 with 12 home runs and 42 RBI in 73 games. He could get a fair amount of time in the lineup with Aaron Hicks (oblique) on the DL while serving as a key cog in the outfield along with Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner and Jacoby Ellsbury.
