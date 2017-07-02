Yankees' Dellin Betances: Allows four runs to Astros in loss
Betances (3-3) allowed four runs on a hit and three walks during Saturday's loss to Houston. He recorded just two outs.
The Astros stole three bases against Betances, and Evan Gattis also squared up a fastball for a no-doubt home run. The flame-throwing righty has now allowed six runs over just 1.1 innings through his past two appearances, and his ERA has ballooned 272 points since June 22. The ease that Houston exploited his slow delivery was particularly concerning Saturday, too. Still, considering his track record, Betances is likely to overcome his current funk in short order and remains a solid fantasy asset.
