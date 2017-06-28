Yankees' Dellin Betances: Implodes in save opportunity
Betances (3-2) allowed two earned runs on a hit, two walks and a hit batter en route to his second blown save of the season during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox.
With Aroldis Chapman unavailable after appearing in the team's previous two games, Betances was called upon to record to final three outs against White Sox on Tuesday. The hard-throwing righty retired the first batter before allowing the next three to reach base on two walks and a hit-by-pitch. Jose Abreu then ended things with a walk-off two-run base hit to saddle Betances with his second blown save of the season. His ERA ballooned from 1.09 to 1.78 following his disastrous inning.
