Yankees' Dellin Betances: Strikes out two en route to hold

Betances pitched a perfect inning while striking out two and notching his fourth hold of the season in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox.

After taking the blown save and a loss in his second appearance of the season, Betances has been as good as advertising yet again. The 29-year-old has given up just one run over seven innings, striking out 11 batters in that span for a 14.1 K/9. He'll continue to be a strong source of strikeouts and holds, but he likely won't factor into many decisions.