Yankees' Dellin Betances: Walks in winning run Wednesday
Betances was tagged with the loss Wednesday after he allowed one run on four walks while recording just one out (via strikeout).
It was Betances' second rough outing over his last three appearances, and he has now walked a troublesome eight batters over that span (two innings). He still owns a 3.29 ERA and 16.9 K/9 through 27.1 innings this season, and given his track record, he should work out of this funk and continue to be a solid fantasy piece.
