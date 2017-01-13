Gregorius agreed to a one-year, $5.1 million contract with the Yankees on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

His defense slipped in his age-25 season, but Gregorius made up for it to an extent with a significant power boost. Gregorius more than doubled his previous career high of nine home runs (established in 2015) while posting the best contact rate of his career. He'll make for a decent consolation prize for those who miss out on one of the young superstars at the shortstop position.

