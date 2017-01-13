Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Avoids arbitration
Gregorius agreed to a one-year, $5.1 million contract with the Yankees on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
His defense slipped in his age-25 season, but Gregorius made up for it to an extent with a significant power boost. Gregorius more than doubled his previous career high of nine home runs (established in 2015) while posting the best contact rate of his career. He'll make for a decent consolation prize for those who miss out on one of the young superstars at the shortstop position.
More News
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Reaches 20-homer mark for first time•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Dealing with sore ribs•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Out of lineup for second straight game•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Getting a day or two to rest•