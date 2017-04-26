Gregorius (shoulder) could return to the lineup as soon as Friday against the Orioles, the Bergen Record's Pete Caldera reports.

He will play in one more rehab game Wednesday with High-A Tampa, and could then join the Yankees in New York. He is hitting .429 with one home run and zero strikeouts over 14 at-bats during his rehab assignment. Ronald Torreyes is starting at shortstop and hitting ninth against Rick Porcello on Wednesday.