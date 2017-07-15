Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Day off Saturday

Gregorius is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Boston, Pete Caldera of the Bergen Record reports.

With Starlin Castro (hamstring) coming off the DL on Saturday, Gregorius will have the opportunity to get the day off prior to Sunday's doubleheader. The shortstop has been in a little bit of a rut as of late, batting just 2-for-29 over the last eight games. Taking a seat on the bench for the first time since June 26 should give him an opportunity to clear his head, as Ronald Torreyes draws the start in his place.