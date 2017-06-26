Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Heads to bench Monday
Gregorius is not in the lineup for Monday's series opener against the White Sox, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
It looks to be a routine day of rest for Gregorius, who has started the last eight games and is leading the team with a .319 batting average this month. Ronald Torreyes is starting at shortstop in his stead.
