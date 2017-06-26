Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Heads to bench Monday

Gregorius is not in the lineup for Monday's series opener against the White Sox, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

It looks to be a routine day of rest for Gregorius, who has started the last eight games and is leading the team with a .319 batting average this month. Ronald Torreyes is starting at shortstop in his stead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories