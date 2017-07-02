Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Hits grand slam in loss to Astros
Gregorius went 2-for-4 with a grand slam during Saturday's loss to Houston.
The shortstop is turning in an excellent fantasy campaign and has seven homers, 18 RBI and 14 runs with a .887 OPS since the beginning of June. Gregorius is also hitting closer to the heart of the order of late because of all the injuries the Yankees are dealing with. That's a nice short-term boost.
