Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Rips ninth homer Wednesday

Gregorius went 1-for-5 on Wednesday, but he made it count, hitting a two-run homer and scoring twice against the White Sox.

He's now hit safely in five straight, and Gregorius is socking homers at a faster pace than he ever has before. The Yankees' everyday shortstop makes for a strong fantasy asset in most leagues thanks to his well-rounded stat line, which includes a career-best .313 batting average.