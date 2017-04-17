Gregorius (shoulder) is expected to begin playing in rehab games this week, Dan Martin of the New York Post reports.

It's not yet clear how many rehab games Gregorius will need, but given that the right shoulder injury he sustained at the World Baseball Classic cost him the final two weeks of the spring, the Yankees may play it cautiously with the 27-year-old. Ronald Torreyes has held down the fort well at shortstop in his stead with a team-leading 10 RBI in the early going, but Gregorius should slot back in as the starter once he's back to full health.