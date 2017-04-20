Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Starting rehab Friday
Gregorius (shoulder) will go to High-A Tampa for a rehab stint starting Friday, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.
Manager Joe Girardi indicated he'd like to see his shortstop play in seven or eight rehab games in all and that he didn't think Gregorius would play all of those games on consecutive days, so at this point the 27-year-old may be about two weeks away from being ready for his season debut. Gregorius has been able to swing and throw without incident in recent weeks, so the rehab stint will likely just serve as a stand-in for spring training games, as the shortstop saw just two games of Grapefruit League action.
