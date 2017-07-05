Yankees' Dietrich Enns: Returns to minor league action
Enns has made two appearances with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since being activated off the disabled list in June, allowing three runs over 11 innings.
Enns made two starts in April before being sent to the DL and missing two and a half months of action with a shoulder strain. The 26-year-old lefty posted an impressive 1.52 ERA in 65 innings at Triple-A last season, so if he continues that success again this year he could see a call up at some point to help out the big league club's bullpen.
