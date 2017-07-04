German was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

German will lose his spot in the Yankees bullpen with Adam Warren (shoulder) cleared to return from the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move. During his second stint with the big club, German made four appearances and gave up five runs (four earned) while striking out 10 batters over eight innings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories