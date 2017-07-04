Yankees' Domingo German: Heads back to Triple-A
German was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
German will lose his spot in the Yankees bullpen with Adam Warren (shoulder) cleared to return from the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move. During his second stint with the big club, German made four appearances and gave up five runs (four earned) while striking out 10 batters over eight innings.
