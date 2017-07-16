German was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

After Saturday's 16-inning affair, the Yankees were in need of fresh arms out of the bullpen for Sunday's doubleheader with the Red Sox, so German, Caleb Smith and Bryan Mitchell will move up to the big club while Jonathan Holder and Ben Heller head back to the minors. German has previously made five appearances with the Yankees this season, turning in a 3.38 ERA and 1.69 WHIP over 10.2 innings.