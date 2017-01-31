Solano agreed to a minor league deal with the Yankees on Tuesday.

Solano elected free agency following the 2016 season but is now set to return to the Yankees organization for the upcoming campaign after signing a contract that includes an invitation to spring training. The 29-year-old spent most of 2016 at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he slashed .319/.349/.436. Although he did make his way up to the majors, Solano's numbers at the plate didn't translate as he went just 5-for-22 (.227) over nine games.