Yankees' Dustin Fowler: Carted off with apparent leg injury in MLB debut
Fowler was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury in Thursday's game against the White Sox, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Making his MLB debut Thursday, Fowler crashed into the right field wall in foul territory chasing down a Jose Abreu fly ball. He hit the wall at close to full speed and tried to walk it off but fell to the ground almost immediately. Fowler remained on the ground for several minutes before he was finally taken off on a cart. It's too early to tell the severity of the injury, but Fowler being carted off does not bode well. More information on his status should be made available late Thursday or early Friday, but this is yet another blow to a Yankees club that has been bit hard by the injury bug of late.
More News
-
Yankees' Dustin Fowler: Out for season with knee injury•
-
Yankees' Dustin Fowler: Going for surgery on ruptured patella tendon•
-
Yankees' Dustin Fowler: MLB debut Thursday•
-
Yankees' Dustin Fowler: Gets call to majors•
-
Yankees' Dustin Fowler: Having great year in minors•
-
Yankees' Dustin Fowler: On a tear at Triple-A•
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...