Fowler was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury in Thursday's game against the White Sox, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Making his MLB debut Thursday, Fowler crashed into the right field wall in foul territory chasing down a Jose Abreu fly ball. He hit the wall at close to full speed and tried to walk it off but fell to the ground almost immediately. Fowler remained on the ground for several minutes before he was finally taken off on a cart. It's too early to tell the severity of the injury, but Fowler being carted off does not bode well. More information on his status should be made available late Thursday or early Friday, but this is yet another blow to a Yankees club that has been bit hard by the injury bug of late.