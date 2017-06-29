Fowler was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Fowler had been posting tremendous numbers for the RailRiders over 70 games, slashing .292/.329/.542 with a career-best 13 long balls. He also offers the Yankees a threat on the basepaths, as the 22-year-old has mixed in 13 steals with those power numbers. The path to everyday playing time in New York is unclear at this time, especially after Jacoby Ellsbury was activated Monday, but he'll at least help cushion the loss of Aaron Hicks (oblique), who hit the 10-day disabled list Sunday. The Yankees are also on the verge of facing five right-handed starters in a row, so Fowler's lefty bat will give manager Joe Girardi an alternative option, even when he doesn't start. An official move is expected to be announced by the Yankees later Thursday.