Fowler has been diagnosed with an open rupture in his right patella tendon and will undergo surgery Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

This is crushing news for Fowler, who was injured in the first inning of his major league debut Thursday. He sustained the injury crashing into the wall in foul territory at full speed and had to be carted off the field. Fowler is considered one of the top prospects in the Yankees' farm system and had earned his call-up to the majors on the strength of a .292/.329/.542 slash line to go with 13 home runs and eight triples at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Yankees will have a clearer picture of his recovery timetable after he undergoes surgery Thursday, but Fowler's season appears to be in jeopardy.