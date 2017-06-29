Yankees' Dustin Fowler: MLB debut Thursday
Fowler will make his big-league debut Thursday in right field, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Fowler earned the promotion up to the Yankees with stellar numbers at the Triple-A level, hitting .292/.329/.542 for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 22-year-old will face right-hander James Shields and the White Sox during his first start, while batting sixth in the order.
