Fowler will make his big-league debut Thursday in right field, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Fowler earned the promotion up to the Yankees with stellar numbers at the Triple-A level, hitting .292/.329/.542 for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 22-year-old will face right-hander James Shields and the White Sox during his first start, while batting sixth in the order.

