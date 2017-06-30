Manager Joe Girardi confirmed Thursday that Fowler (knee) will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an open rupture in his right patella tendon, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

This is devastating news for Fowler as it was clear from the moment he was diagnosed with the ruptured patella that he was due to miss extended time. According to Hoch, the Yankees believe Fowler will be sidelined for a minimum of six months before resuming baseball activities. Fowler's injury is the latest in a long line of promising Yankee prospects to go down with a significant injury this season alongside Gleyber Torres (elbow), James Kaprelian (elbow), and Greg Bird (ankle). With Aaron Hicks (oblique) also sidelined, the Yankees will be dangerously short on outfield depth until the All-Star break.