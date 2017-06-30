Yankees' Dustin Fowler: Sent to DL
Fowler (knee) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday.
As expected, Fowler was sent to the disabled list to clear a spot on the active roster. He's expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering an open rupture in his right patella tendon during his MLB debut Thursday night. Miguel Andujar was recalled from Triple-A to take his place.
More News
-
Yankees' Dustin Fowler: Out for season with knee injury•
-
Yankees' Dustin Fowler: Going for surgery on ruptured patella tendon•
-
Yankees' Dustin Fowler: Carted off with apparent leg injury in MLB debut•
-
Yankees' Dustin Fowler: MLB debut Thursday•
-
Yankees' Dustin Fowler: Gets call to majors•
-
Yankees' Dustin Fowler: Having great year in minors•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...