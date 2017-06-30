Fowler (knee) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday.

As expected, Fowler was sent to the disabled list to clear a spot on the active roster. He's expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering an open rupture in his right patella tendon during his MLB debut Thursday night. Miguel Andujar was recalled from Triple-A to take his place.

