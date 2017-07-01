Fowler (knee) was moved to the 60-day DL on Saturday.

This move was expected to come at some point following Fowler's season-ending knee injury earlier this week. In order to clear space on the 40-man roster for Clint Frazier's arrival, the team transferred Fowler over.

