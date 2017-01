Rutckyj agreed to a minor league deal with the Yankees that includes an invitation to spring training.

The 31-year-old has spent his entire career in the Yankees organization, only progressing to Double-A in his seven seasons. In his time at Double-A, the southpaw has a 4.12 ERA across 19.2 innings while striking out 25. He will likely stay in the minors in 2017 and serve as organizational depth.