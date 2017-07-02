Pereira signed a $1.5 million deal with the Yankees on Sunday.
He is ranked as the No. 4 international prospect by MLB.com and Baseball America. Those who believe in his bat give him at least future 50 grades on all five tools, so there is a chance he could develop into a borderline five-tool player in time. He is a plus runner, and given his slender 5-foot-11, 165-pound frame, he should be able to remain a plus runner into his mid-20s. A true center fielder, Pereira has a pretty swing from the right side and has the plate skills of a potential top-of-the-order hitter. His power is his weakest tool, although there is a chance he could develop 15-homer power as he adds strength.
