Cooper was formally called up and will start at first base and bat sixth Friday against the Red Sox.
Just one day after being traded from Milwaukee, Cooper is set to make his major-league debut against Drew Pomeranz and company. Cooper's numbers at Triple-A prior to the trade should be taken with a grain of salt as he was playing for Colorado Springs in the notoriously hitter-friendly PCL, but the combination of power and opportunity -- he should get an extended look at first base -- makes the 26-year-old appealing in deeper formats right away.
