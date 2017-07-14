Cooper will be called up by the Yankees for their series in Boston this weekend, Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN reports.
Cooper was acquired in a trade from the Brewers on Thursday, and his new organization will waste no time seeing what he can do on the big stage. The move mainly stems from necessity, as Tyler Austin (hamstring) remains sidelined on the 10-day DL and Greg Bird (ankle) is at risk to miss the remainder of the season. Cooper is slashing an impressive .366/.428/.652 in Triple-A this season, so the 26-year-old may be able to carve out an everyday role if he can duplicate that success in the majors.
-
Podcast: Next year's top-24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...