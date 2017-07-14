Cooper will be called up by the Yankees for their series in Boston this weekend, Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN reports.

Cooper was acquired in a trade from the Brewers on Thursday, and his new organization will waste no time seeing what he can do on the big stage. The move mainly stems from necessity, as Tyler Austin (hamstring) remains sidelined on the 10-day DL and Greg Bird (ankle) is at risk to miss the remainder of the season. Cooper is slashing an impressive .366/.428/.652 in Triple-A this season, so the 26-year-old may be able to carve out an everyday role if he can duplicate that success in the majors.