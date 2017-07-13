Cooper was sent to the Yankees on Thursday by the Brewers in exchange for reliever Tyler Webb, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
With Greg Bird's ankle not getting better, the Yankees were in the market for a first baseman and found one they like in Cooper. He's been having a good year with Triple-A Colorado Springs, slashing .366/.428/.652 with 17 home runs and 29 doubles while benefiting from a hitter-friendly ballpark. Given New York's lack of production at first base this season, it should only be a matter of time before we see Cooper in pinstripes.
