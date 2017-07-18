Cooper went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run Monday in Minnesota.

Cooper got the nerves out of the way by getting his first big-league hit with a double Sunday in Boston, then got two more in this three-hit performance. Hitter-friendly park or not, Cooper displayed serious ability at the plate with a .366/.428/.652 line at the Triple-A level before getting traded to New York by the Brewers organization. With Greg Bird (ankle) scheduled to get surgery Tuesday and projected to miss six weeks, Cooper could earn every-day at-bats at first base if he continues to swing the bat well.